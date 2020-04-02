We are a generation of consumer that when we want something, we want it now — and we want it delivered.

The delivery sector is thriving globally, mainly thanks to the likes of Amazon, and is spreading to every corner of the marketplace. Now pharmacies are getting in on the act.

The most common reason patients request their medicines be delivered is because poor health prevents them from travelling to the pharmacy, or simply the time convenience of not having to visit the pharmacy.

We serve our clients through a phone hotline that is manned by licensed pharmacists, in addition to our mobile applications, which are available for free download - Hussein Abdul Rasheed, Business Development Manager, 800-Pharmacy

While international studies have shown that the pressure on pharmacies to offer this retail-style convenience is rising fast, the recent COVID-19 situation shows that this segment’s moment in the UAE has truly arrived, as seen by Dubai’s 800-Pharmacy. Branded as the first licensed Smart Healthcare Platform in the emirate, it delivers prescription medicine, health products and services to customers. Its easy-to-use platforms and tools are available 24/7 and allow people to quickly place and receive their orders within an hour.

“We serve our clients through a phone hotline that is manned by licensed pharmacists, in addition to our mobile applications, which are available for free download,” says Hussein Abdul Rasheed, Business Development Manager at 800-Pharmacy.

“Nobody knows when they or their loved ones may fall ill or require any medicine or health products. Therefore, we believe it all comes down to them needing a reliable partner that they can depend on any day and at any time.”

Rasheed says the current COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in demand in recent days but that they are working tirelessly to meet it by increasing the size of their fleet and doubling the number of staff on duty.

“We are doing all the necessary sanitisation procedures to ensure the safety and well-being of our customers in addition to our support and delivery staff.

“We have set up a 24/7 Command Centre to monitor the situation as it develops, and all the circulars being issued by the authorities are being monitored and action plans are being set up on an hourly basis.”

Customers download the bgX app to shop by brand, store or type and bgX fulfils, deliveries that normally take days or weeks to arrive direct from the retailer. - Ali Rafi, CEO, bgX

As with everything, technology is shaping the future of medicine home delivery. Dubai start-up bgX is the first automated technology platform connecting pharmacies and retailers to consumers on a hyper-localised basis. It enables businesses to offer on-demand e-commerce product delivery in less than 30 minutes.

Ali Rafi, CEO at bgX, says, “Customers download the bgX app to shop by brand, store or type and bgX fulfils, deliveries that normally take days or weeks to arrive direct from the retailer.”

bgX is also the first company to have integrated with Uber and other partners to allow customers to track their deliveries in real time. “We are in challenging times with people staying at home,” says Rafi. “Our platform and contact-free delivery mean that customers stay safe. We’ve adapted our platform to react to coronavirus and are working with medical companies in the UK to deliver COVID-19 testing kits.”

As time-starved consumers show a growing appetite for having everything delivered at home, companies are jostling to be at the heart of the action offering the best possible services.