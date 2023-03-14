The tumour, an intra-orbital carnoma that was located inside the muscle cone of the eye, was removed via the nose by doctors at Tawam Hospital, part of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) network. There were no incisions required for the procedure, and the patient’s vision was fully restored a few weeks after the surgery, the hospital said in a statement.

Tawam’s neurosurgery team, led by Dr Mohammad Al Asha, consultant neurosurgeon for skull base and neuroncology at the hospital, performed the removal after the patient presented with progressive bulging of the eye, and signs of early visual deterioration. His scans had showed a hemorrhagic lesion within the orbit, stuck to his optic nerve, which would normally warrant an extensive and risky surgical opening of the orbit to remove the tumour.

The procedure is only carried out at a few facilities in the world, Dr Al Asha said Image Credit: Supplied

Complex case

“The case was complex, given that the lesion was stuck to the patient’s optic nerve and inside the cone created by the muscles surrounding the eyeball… We managed to isolate the eye muscles pre-operatively using special sutures tied around individual muscles, identify individual muscles and planning the surgical approach through a narrow corridor between the eye muscles using pure endoscopic approach through the nose. Following our success, we are glad that the patient’s eye has returned to its normal position, and his vision has been restored fully within a few weeks postoperatively. I am extremely proud of the team who performed the surgery. Only a few centres across the globe offer this service,” Dr Al Asha said.

Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Seha group CEO, said: “We, at Seha, are proud of our robust healthcare ecosystem and talented and world-class healthcare professionals. The successful surgery is a testimonial of our efforts to provide a niche healthcare system that enables people to live longer, healthier, and fuller lives. We will continue to elevate the UAE’s healthcare sector and enhance its position as a global hub for health and wellbeing.”

‘Extremely relieved’