Abu Dhabi: Mafraq Hospital, owned and operated by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC (SEHA), has opened a smoking cessation clinic to raise public awareness on the health benefits of quitting smoking and protect patients against cardiovascular and life-threatening diseases resulting from smoking.

The clinic will receive patients every Sunday. Dr. Sherif Bakir, consultant cardiologist at Mafraq Hospital said the clinic follows the Guideline on the Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease issued by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, which highlight the importance of fighting smoking as per the latest and best medical methods.