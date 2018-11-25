Alisha Moopen, executive director and CEO of Aster and Medcare Hospitals, thinks the new law will attract top specialists to come to the UAE with long-term plans and add lasting stability to the sector: “In health care, the most critical and crucial requirement is the quality of medical professionals who are in short supply worldwide. Besides, attracting the best talent among these is a real challenge. In Dubai as per the 2017 statistics provided by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), only 7.5 per cent of the physicians and doctors are nationals. The rest are all expatriates. We need extremely attractive mechanisms to attract the best talent to ensure sound health care delivery.”