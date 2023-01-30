Beurer GmbH has opened its new exclusive showrooms in the Dubai Mall and Deira City Centre. The company is a 100 year-old trusted brand into the health and wellbeing sector, which presents a wide range of more than 500 products across four distinctive and lifestyle categories, including medical, wellbeing, babycare and beauty. All categories have been delivering solution-oriented products to meet our day-to-day health and personal care needs.
Few of the amazing products are starting from weight diagnostics, diabetes management, heart monitor, activity tracker, therapy massagers, blood glucose monitor, heating blankets, beauty and personal care products to baby care products built-in with higher technology to support your active lifestyle and keep you proactive. Beurer follows the latest trends and listens to its customers. From low-priced entry models to high-end products, Beurer’s innovations offer the option to live your life in your way.
H.W. International, the sole distributor of Beurer products in the Gulf, is committed to improve people’s health and well-being through time-tested products and better experiences. “Beurer is among the few to manufacture home-based healthcare products,” says Salil V.S., CEO and MD, H.W. International. In the showrooms, you will find products ranging from beauty, babycare, wellbeing and medical in a well-designed and arranged manner to make your shopping experience a cake walk.
Beurer Health-Manager is free. It enhances user experience and makes it even easier by showing the result in your smartphone in a clear and user-friendly way. “With ease of Operation and options for simple evaluation of data, Beurer’s range of apps covers nutritional, weight, blood pressure, blood glucose, activity tracking and sleep analysis,” explains Stanley Joseph, Chairman and MD, H.W International, adding, “We have the right apps for all your personal health management needs”.
Beurer GmbH is participating in Arab Health 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, until February 2. Arab Health brings together more than 56,000 healthcare professionals to create meaningful connections and support innovations in healthcare.
Visit us at Hall Number 4, Stand number F30.
For more information, visit www.beurer.ae or download the Beurer apps free from the App Store and Google Play.