Dubai: Having a strong immunity is important in the fight against coronavirus. A stronger immune system allows the body to fight diseases and viruses. While some people can be born with a good immunity, others can build on it.

But how can you strengthen your immune system? According to the Dubai Health Authority, “nutrition” is the best way to start.

Eating the right foods will help boost your immune system and give you better defences against illness. From their official Instagram account #dha_dubai, the government authority listed foods that support the immune system for those looking to boost their immunity.

Importance of vitamins…

“Citrus fruits like grapefruit, oranges, lemons etc enhance immune system’s responses against infections.” The government body also discussed “Amino acids”, which are organic compounds and are considered the building blocks of life. The human body uses amino acids to make protein, which helps break down food.

Vitamins and minerals are essential nutrients and must be a part of one’s daily diet. There are different vitamins that all contribute to the better functioning of different organs and body parts. They help heal wounds.

The post said that Vitamin A, found in liver, sweet potato and carrots, with Zinc, found in seafood and meat, help in “cell division and successful response in the immune system”.

People should consume Vitamin E, which is found in vegetable oils, and act as antioxidants, which slow the damage of cells.

Foods rich in Vitamin C like kiwi and bell peppers should be consumed. Additionally, “selenium” a mineral, which can be obtained only through food, acts as an antioxidant and can help boost immunity, reduce the risk of cancer and has many other benefits.

Other ways to help your immune system…

In addition to eating right and balanced meals, there are other ways to ensure you have a healthy body where all body functions are taking place normally.

According to the Harvard Health Publishing, media division of Harvard Medical School of Harvard University, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep, maintaining proper hygiene are ways to boost immunity.