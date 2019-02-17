Dr Redha has four pillars he uses to assess the viability of a project. “Firstly we assess if the technology can provide a better quality solution to a service. Secondly, we look at if it reduces costs and thirdly, we assess if it reduces patient waiting times. The fourth pillar we assess is if the technology reduces manpower.” One such project that passed these criteria was chest X-ray screenings that are carried out for expat visas at DHA medical centres. “With the chest X-rays, we chose one of our medical fitness centres that carries out huge volumes of chest X-rays every day. We taught a machine, hence the name machine learning, how to recognise a normal X-ray from an abnormal X-ray. The machine did very well.