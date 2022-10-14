Ras Al Khaimah: Around 100 security guards received free BLS-certified first aid training from RAK Hospital that will make them as qualified first responders in emergency situations.

The drive, supported by UAE Ministry of Health, was formally launched at a recent press conference by Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, assistant undersecretary for Medical Practice and License Sector, in the presence of Abdul Aziz Al Zaabi, chairman of Arabian Healthcare Group LLC, the parent organization of RAK Hospital and other senior officials from RAK Hospital team.

More security guards placed across workplaces, residential apartments and villas, schools, shopping malls, industries and other businesses will be trained in batches.

Dr Raza Siddiqui, RAK Hospital executive director, said: “Security guards are everywhere across the UAE in all kinds of facilities thus they are best suited to work as first responders in case of emergencies.”

“RAK Hospital has undertaken to train them to be ‘Good Samaritans’. The goal is to arm them with the knowledge, skills and confidence to identify situations that need immediate help along with the skills to initiate first aid and basic CPR until the emergency services arrive. CPR – or Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation – is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. Currently, about 9 in 10 people who have a cardiac arrest outside the hospital die but immediate CPR can double or triple their chances of survival,” he added.

Vital first aid

Statistics show that 80 per cent of deaths from injuries can be prevented by administering first aid. Getting first-aid helps reduce a person’s recovery time and can make a huge difference between the patient having a temporary or long-term disability.

“In emergency situations, response time to the person is vital. Each second counts and that is why it is essential to have the right skills. Moreover, recognising the signs of someone in medical distress and then being able to assist them can mean the difference between life and death. It is observed that without proper first aid, a simple injury could become fatal”, noted Dr Jean M. Gauer, CEO of RAK Hospital.