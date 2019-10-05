Held under the patronage of Her Highness Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah (SCFA), the event is organised by the Health Promotion Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and falls under the World Health Organisation’s Health Promoting Schools Initiative.

Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department, said: “The ‘Healthy Schools’ programme is the outcome of efforts exerted through the previous months in association with the participating institutions. Our aim is to establish an appropriate environment and good life for school students, as well as to provide psychological safety and outstanding healthcare for them. The programme also aims at implementing principles and means of enhancing public health for children and adolescents in a way that ensures their right to life and scales up their health levels to the maximum extent possible, in pursuance of the wise vision of Her Highness Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi who is patronising the programme and is keen on its success through her constant follow-up on the entire preparations for launching the programme in due course.”