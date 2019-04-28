Dubai: In a workshop organised for health professionals on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) raised awareness on the importance of early detection of the disease called Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). Lupus is an inherited condition where in the presence of an environmental trigger, the body begins to attack healthy tissue and vital organs such as heart, kidneys, lungs etc and compromises the immune system. It can also be life threating.

The workshop was held under the patronage of Yousef Mohammad Al Serkal, Assistant Undersecretary for the Hospital Sector. Under the leadership of Dr Suad Hannawi, consultant Rheumatologist and chairman of the rheumatology committee, the participants discussed the latest developments in rheumatism treatment, prevalence rates and the role of genetic factor and mutations in the incidence of rheumatism. They also reviewed modern techniques and methods being followed to reduce the spread of rheumatism as well as its early detection procedures, analysis and symptoms, which require referring the patient to a rheumatologist to follow up with the case.