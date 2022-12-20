Dubai: Emirates International Accreditation Centre (EIAC) has received endorsement from the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (ISQua EEA) for its Accreditation Standard for Healthcare Providers.

The recognition for the Dubai-based was given after the External Evaluation Award Committee (EEAC) of ISQua EEA conducted a comprehensive independent assessment of the EIAC Accreditation Standard for Healthcare Providers.

EIAC is the world’s first organisation to be accredited by the ISQua for a healthcare accreditation standard covering hospitals, clinics, day surgery centres, fertility centres, home health services, medical tourism, and tele-health services. The achievement further reinforces Dubai’s status as a regional and global hub for healthcare and medical tourism and paves the way for the development of a unified set of healthcare service standards in the UAE.

EIAC fulfilled 98.4 per cent of criteria in the evaluation conducted by the ISQua EEA. The evaluators noted EIAC’s extensive coverage of healthcare sectors and institutions and the diversity of EIAC`s quality parameters that cover not only patient rights but also health escorts, visitors, and healthcare personnel.

Amina Ahmed Mohammed, executive director of EIAC, said: “EIAC seeks to contribute to the leadership’s vision to ensure the UAE and Dubai’s healthcare sector maintains the world’s highest standards. By monitoring compliance with legislation, decisions and regulations, conducting site visits to audit and evaluate services, as well as setting the right specifications, we work to ensure healthcare services meet the highest international standards. EIAC also seeks to lead the development of these standards to further enhance the UAE and Dubai’s global pre-eminence in the field of quality management and enable the public to obtain the best possible services in a wide range of healthcare fields.”

Global reach

The ISQua EEA recognition enables EIAC to further raise the global profile of its healthcare accreditation services. Currently, over 1,000 conformity assessment bodies in more than 40 countries use EIAC’s accreditation services.

This international recognition is the culmination of the extensive efforts of EIAC’s officials in cooperation with a group of diverse Emirati medical professionals and experts from various local and international healthcare organisations.

Dedicated to promoting quality improvement in healthcare, ISQua was established in 1985 following a World Health Organisation (WHO) working group on training in quality assurance. Its extensive network of healthcare professionals spans over 70 countries and six continents.