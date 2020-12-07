Move is in line with DHA’s objectives to bolster smart technology use in health sector

Humaid Al Quatami, Director-General of DHA, launched the platform at Gitex. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Marking the 40th GITEX Technology Week with another health-care innovation, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) launched an online medical education platform with various online learning programmes for health-care professionals.

The DHA’s Medical Education and Research Department has introduced the comprehensive platform with an aim to provide health-care professionals with access to digital medical learning resources and support. The move is in line with the DHA’s objectives to bolster the use of smart technology in the health sector.

Inaugurating the launch, Humaid Al Quatami, Director-General of DHA, said the launch indicated DHA’s keenness to implement smart technology and digitisation to improve all aspects of health care deiilvery, health care management and health education.

Dr Wadeia Mohammad Sharief, Medical Education and Research Department Director at the DHA said: “In the medical field, in particular, ongoing medical education is crucial and we at the DHA are keen to provide medical students and practitioners interested in further education with a robust digital learning platform.”

The online platform has a bouquet of smart learning programmes.

DARB programme

The first online programme is highly interactive and is known as DARB. It is a digital platform that provides resident doctors with comprehensive academic support; they can even communicate with their instructors and programme directors regarding their assignments and directly address queries. Presently, five specialisations are available under the programme, these five major health care specialisations cover 60 per cent of the students under the residency programme. Each student receives an online account and they receive full online support to enhance their learning and knowledge.

The DHA’s Medical Education and Research Department will introduce more specialisations as well as fellowship programmes and programmes for interns in a phased manner over the course of two years, with an aim to provide the highest quality of comprehensive and versatile medical education training platforms that are digital.

Manaar programme

The DHA also launched the Manaar online learning management platform, which will provide complete online support to medical professionals and health care providers. Manaar stands for Medical Augmentation and Nourishment Anytime and Anywhere Resource) and is a state-of-the-art digital learning management resource.