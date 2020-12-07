1 of 6
Lunaz, a young British firm that specialises in restoring and electrifying significant classic cars has announced that its first batch of classic electric Range Rovers has entered production.
The company, based in Silverstone, England will create an initial run of 50 of the luxury SUVs built in the ‘classic era’ between 1970 and 1994.
The electric classic Range Rovers by Lunaz will be offered in both ‘Town’ and ‘Country’ specification, the former focusing on rear-seat and driver comfort, and the latter geared towards offering a classic off-roading experience. Prices begin at £245,000 (Dh1.19 million) excluding local taxes.
The company, which has already electrified and restored classic Jaguars and Bentleys, recently completed reengineering work on a 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom V.
Orders for these cars are already being taken from Lunaz’s existing client base and certain “influential” institutions in the world. Following demand for electrified Phantoms, Lunaz is also going to build Rolls-Royce Silver Clouds with an electric powertrain.
Lunaz says conversion to electric ensures these significant historic cars remain a relevant proposition even amidst changing sensibilities and legislative climates, particularly in major global cities.
