Visitors at the DHA stand in Gitex Technology Week at Dubai World Trade Centre on Tuesday. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Now Dubai residents can book a COVID-19 screening appointment as well as flu vaccination appointment at all health centres on the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) app. DHA announced this and several other new features on its app at the 40th GITEX week 2020.

Announcing the new features, Bakhita Ismail, senior system analyst at DHA’s IT department, said the app would now provide complete appointment management, including booking, rescheduling and cancelling of appointments at all DHA facilities. At a later stage, users will be able to book appointments with doctors in private hospitals as well.

Ismail added: “The look and feel of the app is very modern and we have added several important services such as booking an appointment for COVID-19 screening. Additionally, all test reports will also be available on the app. The test results are in a downloadable format for added convenience.” She said patients can also book an appointment for telemedicine consultation.

Renew health card

The app also allows the renewal of DHA health cards and provides online licensing facility for health-care professionals through the Sheryan licensing system. The app allows users to personalise their dashboard according to the services they prefer to avail from DHA. Now community members can also search for details about all DHA hospitals, primary health-care centres, speciality clinics and medical fitness centres.

Booking an appointment for blood donation

The app also provides a number of services for blood donation. Through this app, donors can fill out a questionnaire and register online before proceeding to the centre for blood donation.