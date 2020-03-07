An aerial view taken after the recent crowning of Al Wasl dome shows the progress of construction at the Expo 2020 site in Dubai. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Expo 2020 Dubai remains “on track” in the face of the current coronavirus outbreak, according to organisers.

“We are consulting very closely with local authorities and the International Bureau of Expositions in Paris as the situation evolves,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “All planning and preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai remain on track.

“We recognise the difficulty that the world is facing together, today,” the Expo spokesperson added. “These are indeed unprecedented times. The health and well-being of everyone visiting and working at Expo 2020 Dubai is of paramount importance to us.

“The number of cases in the UAE is currently low but the UAE authorities remain vigilant by continuously monitoring the situation and taking robust precautionary, preventative measures necessary to contain the rapid spread of the virus.”