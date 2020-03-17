His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of DHA, inspected the expansion projects at Dubai Hospital last week Image Credit: Supplied

His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA), inspected Dubai Hospital’s expansion projects last Tuesday.

The expansions aim to enhance the customer’s journey at Dubai Hospital and provide quality healthcare services that achieve customer satisfaction and happiness.

Al Qutami inspected the emergency department, which receives 120,000 patients yearly. The department has completed the first phase of expansions, which includes developing the resuscitation rooms, isolation rooms, patient treatment rooms, reception and waiting rooms.

He also toured the expansion of the Surgical Intensive Care Unit. The expansion aims to increase the bed capacity from nine to 14 beds. The isolation rooms will also undergo expansions to include the latest technologies, equipment and smart solutions.

Expanding services

Al Qutami listened to an explanation by the CEO of the hospital, Dr Maryam Al Rais, on the importance of expanding the services in the field of intensive care surgeries and open-heart surgeries. With patient numbers ranging from 400-500 annually, she said that this expansion effectively enhances capacity — in line with the best international services and practices.

Al Qutami stressed the importance of meeting the deadline for these projects and providing the best services to achieve customer satisfaction.

He concluded his tour with the parking expansion project, which includes 916 spaces to meet the growing demand on the hospital’s services. Al Qutami thanked those working at the hospital while stressing that they have a tangible role in the continuous development of the healthcare sector of Dubai.

DHA announced earlier last year that Dubai Hospital will be expanding its services with a four-storey building dedicated to 127 specialised outpatient clinics.

The building will include four floors, which will be home to 127 specialised clinics in the fields of ophthalmology, internal medicine, orthopaedics, cardiovascular, endocrine, tumours, surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, dental and reproductive medicine.

Increased capacity

This expansion project aims to move existing specialised medical services in the hospital to the new building, in line with strategy of DHA to enhance treatment and diagnostic services and increase capacity to meet growing demand from the UAE and aboard.

The first floor will include 34 specialised clinics for ENT, ophthalmology, internal medicine, orthopaedics. The second floor will include 43 specialised clinics for cardiovascular, endocrine, tumours and surgery. The third floor will include 50 specialised clinics for obstetrics and gynaecology, dental and reproductive medicine and the fourth floor will be for future expansions.

DHA stressed that customer’s satisfaction and trust in its facilities has led to the increasing demand on its hospitals, medical clinics and centres.