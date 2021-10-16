Dubai: Dubai’s readiness and teamwork helped overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and bring life back to normal, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, said on Saturday.
His remarks came during the committee’s 100th meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai, which he chaired.
Visionary leadership
Sheikh Mansour said the integrated system developed by Dubai, thanks to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate was capable of overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and helped bring life back to normal.
He added that the readiness of concerned authorities to combat COVID-19 and the work methodology followed by Dubai formed the cornerstone in overcoming crises.
Path to recovery
“The combined efforts made by local and federal authorities have placed Dubai and the UAE at the fore in the fight against COVID-19. We thank everyone who contributed to overcoming this crisis that has burdened the world,” Sheikh Mansoor tweeted.
“We will spare no effort to move faster on the path of recovery to start a new phase of work in line with the goals set by the wise leadership for the next 50 years.”
Dubai as a role model
Sheikh Mansoor said holding Expo 2020 Dubai is yet another testament to the confidence of the world in Dubai’s ability to provide a safe environment and a springboard for countries to launch towards the post-pandemic phase, adding that Dubai has set a role model for others to emulate by addressing the pandemic.