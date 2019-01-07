Elaborating on the council on gender balance in healthcare, to be announced during the forum, Dr Manal Al Taryam, executive director of DHA’s Primary Health Care sector told Gulf News: “We follow all the four international KPIs for gender balance announced by the Organisation for Economic and Cultural development [OECD]. These are the maternal mortality rates, child mortality rates from 0-7 years, adolescent pregnancy rates and immunisation coverage. We send the statistics on this to United Nations once every four years. To address these four KPIs, DHA will convene a council for gender balance that will be announced during the DHF and we will make sure to introduce initiatives to keep up with the KPIs.”