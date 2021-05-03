Dubai: Despite the long fasting hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan, Dubai continues to see high demand for COVID-19 vaccination appointments throughout all the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) centres.
“High demand on Covid-19 vaccines through vaccination programmes implemented by the DHA during the holy month of Ramadan as the Emirate seeks to vaccinate 100% of target groups by the end of 2021,” tweeted Dubai Media Office on Monday.
Earlier, Shaikh Dr Ahmad bin Abdul Aziz Al Haddad, Grand Mufti and Head of the Fatwa Department at the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, issued a fatwa before Ramadan started that taking the COVID-19 vaccine will not break a Muslim’s fast during Ramadan.
“The vaccine does not break any fast because it is taken intramuscularly, so it is permissible for the fasting person to take the jab,” said Al Haddad. A fasting person is not allowed to take food, water or medicine through the open passages such as the mouth, the nose, etc, or through intravenously.