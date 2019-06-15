A donor at the Dubai Blood Donation Centre at Al Wasl Hospital. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: On World Blood Donor Day on Friday, June 14, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Dubai Holding announced a yearlong blood donation campaign known as ‘Be the Hero. Save Lives’.

As part of the campaign, Dubai Holding has provided a blood donation bus that will be operated by the DHA’s Dubai Blood Donation Centre (DBDC).

DBDC is located in the premises of Latifa Hospital and individuals interested to donate blood may contact the centre on 800 342 (800 DHA).

Through the bus, the campaign will reach out to community members in Dubai, including Dubai Holding’s business districts, commercial and residential communities, and key retail destinations.

The agreement was recently signed at DHA headquarters by Ahmad Al Nuaimi, CEO of Joint Corporate Support Services, and Khalid Al Malek, managing director of Dubai Holding, in the presence of Humaid Al Qutami, director-general of the DHA.