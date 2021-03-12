A 66-year-old Jordanian national, who wished to remain anonymous, recently underwent a new procedure for an enlarged prostate gland.
Rezum, a minimally invasive non-surgical procedure used to treat the issue of benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH) or enlargement of the prostate gland, was conducted by Dr Issam Majdalwi, specialist urologist at the Prime Hospital. He explained: “This procedure only requires about 15 minutes, is non-surgical, can be done in an Out Patient consultation. The patient might have some discomfort in initially until the cells treated by steam shrink and reduce the enlargement. However, the individual can return to work the next day. Unlike a prostate surgery that can result in some longer side effects, with Rezum there are no long-term side effects other than some discomfort initially. It is a safe and sound method.”
How does Rezum work?
The new procedure uses transurethral water vapour therapy for benign prostatic enlargement, which uses thermal energy for treatment. The steam helps excess cells of the prostate gland to wither and dry and thereby helps shrink the gland without any surgery. The new therapy which is an alternative to a surgical procedure to reduce the enlarged prostate is gaining ground as initial results have shown that is has a good outcome and can be conducted as an outpatient treatment. This procedure was first introduced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention at the Al Qassimi Hospital, Sharjah in November 2020,.