Image Credit: iStock

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) will introduce robotic surgeries in the near future for certain specialties said a high-level official.

Dr Bilal El Yafawi, Consultant Orthotrauma surgeon and head of Orthotrauma department in Rashid Hospital said during UAE Innovates that Rashid Hospital’s Trauma Centre will begin robotic surgeries for knee replacements in the near future.

“Our specialised team of doctors have already undergone training in this field. We are moving towards the use of the latest technology in orthotrauma surgeries. We already have the three-in-one system known as O-Arm and now we will use robotic surgeries.

Technological assistance in surgeries have several benefits. It helps guide surgeons and leads to enhanced precision and accuracy as well as better visualisation. In terms of Robotic surgery, robotic hands have a high degree of dexterity; this allows surgeons to operate in very narrow spaces in the body that would otherwise require bigger incisions in surgery. Using this technology enhances patient care such as shorter hospitalisation and post-surgical hospital length of stay, faster recovery, minimum incisions, reduced pain and discomfort and minimal scaring. This technology also leads to reduced blood loss and therefore lessens the need for blood transfusions.”

Minimally invasive

El Yafawi said that robotic surgery is an advanced form of minimally invasive or arthroscopic surgery. “In robotic surgeries, the surgeons use a computer-controlled robot to assist them in certain surgical procedures. Robotic technology helps surgeons perform complex surgical tasks with the utmost accuracy and minimum incisions. Robotic surgeries help provide surgeons with better accuracy, control and flexibility especially for complex cases.”

El Yafawi said that currently the hospital has performed 20 spinal surgeries using the minimally invasive three in one O-Arm system and in future, they will use this technology for pelvis surgeries as well.

The three-in-one system known as O-Arm provides real-time imaging of a patient’s anatomy with high-quality images and a large field-of-view in both 2D and 3D.

It is the most advanced 3D imaging equipment and navigation system for accurate and precision-based surgeries, especially spinal surgeries and neurosurgery.

2D and 3D imaging

El Yafawi said, “With the introduction of the O-Arm, we are able to use this system to do the CT scan in only 25 seconds. The scan is performed in the operation theatre, the O-Arm system provides us with all the images in real time in a 2D or 3D format and provides us with 3D navigation. This allows the surgeons to precisely place the screw and fix the spine using real-time imaging.

After the procedure, another CT scan is conducted. This eliminates the need for re-surgery, even in complicated cases. Moreover, the incisions in the spine are much smaller than those needed in conventional surgery, thus recovery time is a maximum of three days versus a week in conventional surgery.”

El Yafawi says, “This technology combines radiological imaging with precise three-dimensional navigation, making surgeries more precise and enhancing patient care. The O-Arm navigates around the patient during surgery and helps us navigate with great accuracy through the delicate anatomy and critical structures in the spine.

El Yafawi reiterated the patients endure far fewer incisions and experience shorter recovery time.