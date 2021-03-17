Dubai Health Authority’s Health Fund office provided financial aid of Dh216 million to underprivileged patients in 2020. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: In collaboration with local charities, the Dubai Health Authority’s Health Fund office provided financial aid of Dh216 million to underprivileged patients in 2020.

Patients from more than 50 nationalities facing financial difficulties received aid last year. Elaborating on the gesture, Salim Bin Lahej, Head of Health Fund Office said the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) continued its humanitarian work to assist patients in need, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the DHA health Fund Office’s annual programmes such as Mosada (assistance), Save a Heart voluntary clinics at Latifa Hospital and several other initiatives the DHA reached out to thousands of beneficiaries.

Free medicines

Bin Lahej pointed out that the Health Fund Office, in partnership with the DHA’s Pharmaceutical Services Department provided free medicine through home delivery services to patients with various chronic ailments ranging from heart disease, cancer and kidney disease. About 751 patients received medicines and medical equipment worth more than Dh178.2 million.

Bin Lahej further added medical aid amounting to Dh19.6 million was provided to 1517 patients. The health fund office, in collaboration with Noor Dubai Foundation also disbursed humanitarian aid worth Dh453,410 to 18 patients.

Free meals during Ramadan

Bin Lahej said as part of the, ‘Save a Heart’ initiative, aid worth Dh1.5 million was provided to 63 patients. More than 15 patients with chronic kidney disease were provided with aid worth nearly Dh219,000. Under the volunteer clinic initiative, 30 patients received aid worth Dh607,000. He said that during the Holy Month of Ramadan in 2020, the Health Fund Office distributed 21,000 free meals among blue-collar workers and security staff working across DHA facilities in collaboration with Bait Al Khair Society and Roads and Transport Authority.

Charities’ support

Bin Lahej thanked all the strategic partners who supported the Health Fund Office’s humanitarian initiatives including the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation and other charities and philanthropists. He also highlighted the goals and the important role that the Fund plays in creating and implementing treatment programmes to help those in need in partnership with charities across the UAE.