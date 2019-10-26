The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced that it closed down a private hospital in Dubai for three months for not complying with approved medical standards and regulations. Image Credit:

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced that it closed down a private hospital in Dubai for three months for not complying with approved medical standards and regulations.

Commenting on the closure, the DHA reaffirmed that it will not tolerate any law violations and will take actions against those do not work within the framework of responsible medical practice.

The DHA revealed that the hospital was closed after a series of inspections and field visits found that the hospital had a number of repeated violating practices that harm public health.

Following an investigation, the medical practice committee at DHA decided to close the hospital for three months as a precautionary measure based on the Executive Council Resolution No. (32) of 2012 Regulating the Practice of Medical Professions in the Emirate of Dubai.

The DHA said that hospital violated article 12 of the UAE Federal Law No. (4) of 2015 concerning Private Health Facilities, which stipulates that private health facilities must comply with all health, environmental and safety conditions approved by the concerned authorities and the adoption of the policy of Code of Conduct for Healthcare Professionals.

The investigation found that the hospital does not comply with the clinical standards and regulation approved by the DHA, which affect the level of services provided to patients in operating rooms and inpatients.

The decision included closing all departments of the hospital, including operating rooms, for a period of three months. Outpatient clinics will remain open and while the hospital will not be allowed to accept new patients, it will be allowed to continue the treatment of existing patients.

After the three months of closure, the hospital will be re-evaluated to make sure that all the recommendations and observations noted in the investigation report were met to ensure the health and safety of patients and the quality of medical services and compliance with standards and regulatory health policies.