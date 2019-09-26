Dubai: A new heart centre specialising in management of acute chest pain was opened at the Prime Hospital, Dubai on Wednesday to mark the forthcoming world heart day on September 29.

The state-of-the-art centre which will function round-the-clock has been opened to manage the high prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) in the UAE.

Coronary Artery Disease is affecting a large number of people in the age group of 30-40 years.

Dr Jamil Ahmed, Managing Director of Prime Hospital and Prime Healthcare Group said: “An elite team of heart specialists and consultants in Dubai who have years of experience and expertise in handling complex cases are leading the centre. They have aced the methodology of superior patient care.”

The center offered services include 24/7 cardiac monitoring for patients; a total patient care before and after angiography, pacemaker implantation and primary angioplasty. It is also adept advanced intervention cardiology techniques such as balloon angioplasty & stenting.

Additionally, the center’s non-invasive cardiac care diagnostics services cover 24-hour blood pressure monitoring; coronary catheterisation; EKG-ECG; external event recording; stent follow-up; 24-hour Holter monitoring; Dobutamine Stress echocardiography; Ex-ECG (TMT); congestive heart failure diagnosis and management, complete executive physicals; exercise stress test, cholesterol treatment, Ankle Brachial Index, Carotid & peripheral Doppler.