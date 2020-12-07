Image Credit: Supplied

In the fourth edition of the Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA) Excellence Awards, The Doris Duan-Young Autism Center (DDY) has been awarded as the top winner in the Rehabilitation Center Category.

DHCA Excellence Awards recognise and honour professionals and organizations within the Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) free zone. The awards showcase DHCC partners’ contributions, especially those operating in healthcare, demonstrating exceptional talent and vision towards creating a successful and sustainable health system.

DDY has received DHCA Excellence Awards for two consecutive years, 2019 and 2020:

- DHCA Excellence Awards 2019 – Winner of Healthcare Innovation Award, 2nd Place in Outpatient Clinics Category, in recognition of using Innovative Technology (3D Immersive Technology).

- DHCA Excellence Awards 2020 – Winner of Outpatient Clinics Award, 1st Place in Rehabilitation Center Category, in recognition of the center’s commitment to demonstrate high levels of compliance with DHCA Outpatient Clinic Quality Standards.

In honor of winning the Excellence Awards for two consecutive years, Dr. Ben Hadj, CEO of DDY said that “This is a proud moment for us as it took us almost five years to reach this platform. Five years of hard work and many success stories. We feel so blessed to have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of so many gifted children.”

In addition to the Excellence Awards DDY have achieved, the center is known to be a high compliant of DHCR Quality Core Standards, the center consistently receives excellent results from DHCA’s Centre for Healthcare Planning and Quality (CPQ) team since 2015.

While there are a lot of uncertainties happening around the world, DDY is still certain to its vision to become the trusted leader in innovative care for individuals with autism, and build an inclusive society in the UAE and beyond. As a way to move forward and reach the center’s vision, DDY expanded its facilities from one to three therapeutic centers and one Administrative Office. The expansion served as a way to amplify the center’s expertise to a larger and growing demand from families across different nationalities.

The strength of DDY is not only defined by the awards that they have received and the expansion they have undergone, but also through the success stories from the families they have served. DDY’s major success is defined by the high rates of parent satisfaction that they receive after making a change in the lives of their children.