Abu Dhabi: The UAE reported 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths and 1,525 new recoveries on Thursday.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said that the newly diagnosed coronavirus cases were detected after conducting 283,327 PCR tests across the country.
This brings the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 645,653 and fatality tally to 1,849, while the overall recoveries have now touched 6223,826.
The ministry expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the patients a swift recovery.
The ministry reiterated its call on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.