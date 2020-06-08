A paramedic staff collects swab samples at a coronavirus drive-through screening center by Dubai Health Authority at Al Nasr Club in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: A total of 469 new recoveries were confirmed on Monday by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP). This pushes the total number of patients recovered in the UAE to 22,275.

The UAE also announced 568 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 39,376.

The currently infected cases of Covid-19 who are undergoing treatment is 16,820.

The latest cases, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were detected after more than 32,200 COVID-19 tests were conducted among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.

Five more death has also been confirmed, which makes the total number of deaths 281 in the country.