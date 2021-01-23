Dubai: The UAE on Saturday reported its highest single-day toll of COVID-19 recoveries after 4,051 patients received the all-clear, taking the total number of patients recovered to 247,318.
In its latest update, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced the detection of 3,566 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the overall tally in the country to 274,376.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 174,172 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Seven more deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 783.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.