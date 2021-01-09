Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed 2,998 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 227,702, making it the highest single-day increase since the outbreak of the deadly virus.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 168,770 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has gone up to 203,660 after 2,264 COVID-19 patients received the all-clear. This means that there are currently 23,340 active cases in the country.
Five more deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 702.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.