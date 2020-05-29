Image Credit: Pexels

Abu Dhabi: A total of 638 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the UAE on Friday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 33,170, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced.

Two more deaths from coronavirus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 260 , the ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the deceased, who are of various nationalities, have died due complications that resulted from being infected with COVID-19.

The ministry also announced the full recovery of 412 COVID-19 patients after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 17,097 of total recovered patients.

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 36,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.