Abu Dhabi: Another 1,992 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, pushing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 426,397, the Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday.
Seven more deaths from the novel virus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 1,395 .
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 2,169 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, raising that number up to 405,647 of total recovered patients.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 232,901 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.