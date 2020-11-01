Abu Dhabi: Another 1,278 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 133,907, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 112,546 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has gone up to 130,508 after 1,606 COVID-10 patients received the all-clear. This means that there are currently 2,903 active cases in the country.
The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll also rose to 496 as one more patient succumbed to the deadly virus.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.