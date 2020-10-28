Dubai: A shop in Dubai was fined by the Dubai Economy (DED) after some its staff was found not wearing face masks, the DED tweeted on Tuesday.
No business was ordered closed and no fine was given as DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection reported 675 businesses were found compliant with the precautionary measures against COVID-19 during a field inspection conducted on Thursday.
The DED, however, reminded that inspectors will continue with their daily visits to open markets and shopping centres across Dubai to deter any health protocol violation or abuse. The DED also called on the public to report any non-compliance to health guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555, or by visiting consumerrights.ae.