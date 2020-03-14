Health ministry is screening everyone who has come in close contact with him.

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced late on Saturday a new confirmed case of coronavirus in an Indian national who returned after his annual leave.

The Ministry said it is taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the deadly disease including screening everyone who has come in close contact with the confirmed case.

The Ministry advised the public to adhere to preventative health and personal hygiene protocols to prevent the spread of the disease and to read awareness instructions available on its website and the official websites of health authorities in the UAE and refrain from spreading rumours.