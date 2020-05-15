Emirati dentist with the officials Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: An Emirati dentist, who received stem cell therapy after she got infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) due to transmission from a patient, was recently visited by Dr Mohamed Salim Al Olama, undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and head of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Corporation.

Dr Muhra Abdul Rahim Al-Awadi, who underwent the innovative stem cell therapy, is one of the current patients at Obaidullah Elderly Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah.

Dr Al Olama also made a series of field visits to determine the readiness of various hospitals and the conditions of medical cadres across the country, according to MoHAP.

He expressed his appreciation to Al-Awadi’s diligence and dedication to her homeland and called it as “a national example of giving, loyalty, and sacrifice”.

He added MoHAP is proud of its medical sector and it pays great attention to its employees’ health through the provision of the best methods of infection prevention.

According to MoHAP, Al-Awadi thanked Dr Al Olama for the visit, which pleased and motivated her to continue to work diligently after her full recovery.