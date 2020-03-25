Only life-saving surgeries to be carried out, hospitals can opt to suspend out-patient

Dubai: Dubai Health Authority have suspended all elective surgeries, physio, osteo therapy and alternative medicine sessions until further notice as a precautionary step to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it was announced in a circular on Wednesday.

Beauty and cosmetic surgeries will also be stopped. These include chemical peels, laser therapy, vitamin infusion drips and other drips for weight loss as well as dental consultations that are not life threatening. Alternative therapies such as chiropractic, osteopath, Ayurvedic, Acupuncture, Greek medicine consultations among other treatments are also to be stopped.

Chronic health patients are to be provided telehealth consultations only. Hospitals have been advised to consult chronic patients of heart, hypertension and other such diseases remotely through telemedicine and allow only those patients with acute infections, injuries or those requiring life saving surgery.

Doctors to be on stand-by for any call from government.

A detailed list of all the categories is listed under this circular that hospitals sent out on Wednesday. All doctors with their specialities have been asked to email details and be on stand-by in case the government requires their services.