Philippine Embassy calls for prayers for the patient, who is being given maximum care

Abu Dhabi: The condition of the Filipino patient diagnosed positive with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is not getting better, despite earlier reports that the patient was in stable condition, an official at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi confirmed to Gulf News on Thursday.

“The condition of our kababayan (compatriot) is getting worse. We can assure, however, the patient is being given maximum health care and support,” Angeles said.

Angeles did not provide further details of the patient’s gender and area of residence. He only confirmed the patient “had no history of any respiratory or heart disease”.

The Philippine diplomat also called for prayers for the immediate recovery of the Filipino patient.

Back on February 11, Philippine Ambassador Hjayceelyn Quintana told Gulf News the Filipino patient, who is a UAE resident, was in stable condition. “As a matter of consular protocol, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi had coordinated with the UAE authorities. Given the high standards of the UAE health care system, we are confident that our kababayan is receiving utmost attention and treatment,” the ambassador told Gulf News in a WhatsApp message when she was in Manila to attend the third Political Consultations Commission between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA)

Quintana said they are ready to provide whatever assistance the patient might need.

Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on February 16 the ninth case of COVID-19 in the country. Out of the nine case, three have recovered - a 73-year old grandmother; a 41-year old father and his 8-year-old son - all of whom hail from China.

Out of the remaining six cases, one is Indian, four are Chinese nationals, plus the Filipino.

MoHAP urged the public to follow the preventive procedures and to read the awareness instructions, available on its website and the official websites of health authorities in the UAE.