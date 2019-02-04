The most common problems that children come to us is with pain, swelling, inflamed gums and cavtiies. There must be a protocol introduced by the KHDA to train parents of schoolgoing children in proper dental hygiene. Like an immunisation schedule parents must follow a dental schedule. This must include the compulsory teeth brushing two times a day, regular gargling between meals, controlled eating of junk and candied food and visit to the dentist, once in six months to evaluate dental health.