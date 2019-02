Fluoride is a mineral and just as calcium strengthens bones, fluoride is meant to make teeth stronger by being absorbed by the tooth. However, it can result in hyper-mineralisation (excess mineralisation) of the tooth enamel in children below eight years and result in white stains on the enamel. Dental fluorosis affects children only below 8 years. The greatest risk is from birth to 8, particularly between 15 and 30 months. Fluoride intake after the age of 8 cannot cause fluorosis.