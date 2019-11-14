Omron’s Evolv is a reliable and appropriate device for pregnant women and women with pre-eclampsia Image Credit: Supplied

The impact high blood pressure, or hypertension, can have on those living with diabetes may come as a surprise to some on World Diabetes Day. A study conducted by Oxford University showed that people with high blood pressure have up to a 58 per cent greater risk of developing diabetes — a demographic that is increasing every year, according to the latest research by Diabetes UK.

Over the past 20 years the number of people living with diabetes has more than doubled. Worldwide, diabetes affects more than 425 million people, according to the International Diabetes Federation, and is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputation.

Yet, how much do people really know about diabetes? Despite it being widespread among the global population, people have varying levels of understanding and insight into the causes, symptoms and, most importantly, what can be done to prevent it from occurring. People are often surprised to find that hypertension is a big risk factor for accelerating the progression of diabetes and that the risk of a cardiovascular event is two to four times higher in people with this disease.

Researchers have discovered how diabetes, by driving inflammation and slowing blood flow, dramatically accelerates atherosclerosis, where fat is deposited on the inner artery walls.

On the positive side, blood pressure control can lead to significant decreases in cardiovascular events within just a six-month period. Yet unfortunately, not everyone is aware of this.

Accurately measuring blood pressure at home is just one example of a better choice that people can make, leading to significant health benefits.

As of 2018, the ESC/ESH Guidelines for the management of arterial hypertension recommend to base the diagnosis of hypertension on out-of-office measurement with home blood pressure monitors. Given their particular physical conditions, diabetic patients present a bit of a challenge when it comes to measuring high blood pressure. For this reason, diabetic patients need to be sure they are choosing clinically validated devices for use, which guarantee the same level of accuracy they would get at their doctor’s office. Moreover, the latest mobile apps now enable people to track their activity and relevant health history on the move, meaning valuable personal data insights are easily accessible, at the touch of a fingertip.

Evolv, Omron's all-in-one blood pressure monitor that alleviates the burden of blood pressure monitoring at every step of the measurement. Fast, silent and accurate, Evolv is designed to monitor your blood pressure without interrupting your day.

The sleek-looking device sets the new standard in blood pressure monitoring. The display, monitor and cuff have been integrated into a compact one-piece device with no tabletop unit, no tubes and no wires. Thanks to its unique design and features, Evolv offers unmatched usability and portability. This allows you to measure your blood pressure anywhere, anytime.

Evolv has only two buttons — start/stop and the connection button. Use start/stop to get a reading, it’s that easy. Its OLED screen instantly displays systolic, diastolic and pulse readings in bold numbers for direct feedback.

Omron Evolv has proven its reliability and accuracy under rigorous testing procedures by major health organisations. The device has even successfully passed validation of International Protocol defined by the European Society of Hypertension (ESH-IP) for pregnant women and women with pre-eclampsia. It is a reliable and appropriate device for pregnant women and women with pre-eclampsia, ensuring accurate readings and support for the doctor to timely diagnose possible hypertensive disorders.

You can download the Omron Connect app for iPhone and Android for free. Once paired with Evolv, the Omron Connect app wirelessly syncs readings with your smartphone.

View, manage and store an unlimited number of readings to track your progress. You can even share your results by email, message or WhatsApp, or sync them automatically to any other compatible app, including Apple Health.

Once paired, readings are synced to your smartphone over Bluetooth with a simple swipe.