This year’s event will double up as the closing ceremony for Dubai Fitness Challenge

Dubai: The 11th edition of the annual 3-km Beat Diabetes Walk will start from Zabeel Park gate three at 8am next Friday, November 15.

Online registration via www.beatdiabetes.me closes on Monday, November 11, and costs Dh20 for those aged 15 years and above, Dh10 for those aged 8-14 and free for those under eight. Participants can also register offline at the venue on the day of the walk between 7am to 8am.

Upon registration all participants receive a kit comprising of a Beat Diabetes shirt and cap through courier.

Following the walk, participants can opt to check their sugar levels at the free blood glucose testing kiosks.

All proceeds from registrations will go to Al Jalila Foundation to support diabetes research in the region.