Dubai: Step into a healthier tomorrow at the 14th edition of “Beat Diabetes” walk on Sunday (February 18) in Dubai to help spread awareness of one of the most prevalent diseases in the UAE.

With over 1 million people in the UAE affected by diabetes, communities are urged to unite in addressing one of the country's most prevalent conditions.

Registrations are open for the annual walk, set at Za’abeel Park on February 18, 8am to 1pm. The event is a collaboration between private sectors, government entities, and non-profit organizations.

Beat Diabetes Walk 2024 What: Beat Diabetes walk



Date: February 18, 2024 (Sunday)



Time: 8am to 1pm



Venue: Za'abeel Park, Dubai



This year's event will feature a new kids' area, along with fun edutainment activities for the whole family, fostering an active lifestyle that inspires people to “Step Into a Healthier Tomorrow”.

Who can join: Optional 2km walk

The invitation is open for everyone to get involved in an annual community initiative.

The 14th edition of “Beat Diabetes” Walk 2024 emphasises the significance of a healthy and active lifestyle encouraging everyone to “Step Into a Healthier Tomorrow”.

An optional 2-km walk will kick off at 8am, followed by a day packed with sports, edutainment, and family fun until 1am. The Landmark Group, the region’s foremost retail and hospitality conglomerate, is spearheading Beat Diabetes walk.

High incidence

The UAE currently has one of the world's highest rates of diabetes – with one out of every five residents diagnosed with the disease. The prevalence is expected to increase to 21.4 per cent by 2030.

About 1 billion people globally may be affected by diabetes by 2050. This event serves as a crucial platform for proactive health initiatives in response to the escalating diabetes rates.

Chronic disease Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood glucose

Nisha Jagtiani, Group Director, Landmark Group said: “By embracing healthy lifestyle choices as families and communities, we not just act to prevent diabetes but also foster overall well-being. ‘Step Into a Healthier Tomorrow’ is the key focus that we would like to promote through the 14th edition of Beat Diabetes, to emphasise the vital role of instilling healthy habits in empowering the next generation.”

“We are grateful to all our partners Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Municipality, Al Jalila Foundation, Lions Clubs International, Aster DM Healthcare, Eucerin, Mashreq, PWC, Allied Transport Company and Dubai Insurance for their unwavering support and belief in this initiative.”

Community initiative

The Dubai Sports Council affirmed its continued support for this distinguished annual event, which comes from its strategic objectives to support community initiatives, enhance sporting activity, and make it a way of life for the community, which contributes to reducing diseases and raising the efficiency of individuals to face the burdens of daily life.

The Council praised the great success and wide participation witnessed by the event every year and the walk, which contributes to raising awareness about diabetes.

Culture of exercise

The primary objective is to promote a culture of exercise and physical activity across all segments of society, encouraging them to engage in various sporting activities for their health and wellness.

Furthermore, it seeks to raise awareness on the positive impact of sports as a source of joy and a preventive measure against diabetes.

Speaking on the partnership, Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare GCC said: “It is an incredible initiative and aligns with our overall vision to encourage a healthy lifestyle and adopt necessary preventative measures against lifestyle diseases like diabetes. With Aster joining as the health and wellness partner, we want to educate people to take measures that are easily accessible today. Diabetes is a silent killer and we want people to not let the disease hamper their life.

“The power of awareness, the power of knowledge, the power of modification and the power of support is our pledge to you. Individuals attending the event would have an opportunity to undertake a free diabetes test at the Aster zone.”

In 2021, Landmark Group became the first Middle East-based member entity to join the WHO's Global Diabetes Forum.

Since its inception in 2009, Landmark Group's Beat Diabetes initiative has played a pivotal role in raising awareness about diabetes, with a focus on prevention and management.

Blood glucose tests

Notable achievements include organising 13 successful Beat Diabetes Walks with over 150,000 participants, conducting over 550,000 free blood glucose tests, reaching 30,000 children through various programs, and establishing over 100 partnerships with private and public sector organisations.

All proceeds from this charity event will be directed towards the treatment of diabetes through the Al Jalila Foundation, a UAE-based not-for-profit organisation established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

Supporter

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “We applaud the Landmark Group for spearheading initiatives such as ‘Beat Diabetes’ to tackle one of the most prevalent health challenges impacting quality of life and well-being.

“Since 2014, Landmark Group has been a major supporter of Al Jalila Foundation championing diabetes awareness, funding transformative research, and supporting patient treatment. We express our heartfelt gratitude for the continuous contributions and unwavering support.”

How to register

Log on to www.beatdiabetes.me

You may also stay updated on the Beat Diabetes initiative and related activities, by following Beat Diabetes social media handles on www.facebook.com/beatdiabetes and Instagram: @beat.diabetes.

Landmark Group

Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, the Landmark Group has successfully grown into one of the largest and most successful omnichannel retail organisations in the Middle East and India. An international, diversified retail and hospitality conglomerate that encourages entrepreneurship to consistently deliver exceptional value, the Group operates over 2,200 outlets encompassing over 30 million square feet across the Middle East, North Africa, India and Southeast Asia.

Landmark Group has a strong workforce of over 48,000 employees and provides a value-driven product range for the family through its retail concepts: Centrepoint, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Home Box, Emax, Viva Supermarket, and Styli, the Group’s first online-only fashion offering.

The Group is committed to being an employer of choice and has been recognized over the years, recently being named one of Asia’s and the Middle East’s top 5 Best Workplaces in 2021 by Great Place to Work.

The Group brands ensure the delivery of a seamless shopping experience to customers through a keen focus on their e-commerce and omni-channel capabilities.

The Group has also diversified in the leisure, food and hospitality with Landmark Leisure, Citymax Hotels, Fitness First and Foodmark, the restaurant division, which operates the Group's own and franchise food outlets.

As a high-volume retailer, Landmark Group operates the MENA region’s largest privately-owned logistics and distribution hub.