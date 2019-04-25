The Blueair Classic models are part of a superior range of air purifiers for home and professional use Image Credit: Supplied

Asthma allergy body recommends Blueair air purifiers

Asthma Allergy Nordic, the association of allergy and asthma organisations, recommends Blueair air purifiers for those suffering from hypersensitivity to allergens such as dust, pollen and pet dander. These triggers are a growing global concern with their cost to the global economy estimated in millions of dollars each year, thanks to lost sick days, medication and physicians’ visits.

“9 out of 10 people on the planet are breathing polluted air, which is known to both cause and exacerbate allergies At Blueair, we are committed to improving the lives of people suffering from allergy and asthma by providing best-in-test air purifiers that remove allergens such as dust, mites, pollen, pet dander and chemicals from the air,” says T.R. Ganesh, General Manager, Blueair Middle East. “We are therefore proud that Asthma Allergy Nordic recommends our air purifiers for people with asthma, allergies and respiratory problems.”

Dust storms are endemic to the UAE and sand particles inhaled during such atmospheric events can irritate the respiratory airways, with the viruses and bacteria in desert dust causing infections. Indoors, it is household dust that causes the problem, principally because of the presence of dust mites, the tiny organisms that feed on skin and waste proteins found in dust. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, dust mites may be the most common trigger of year-round allergies and asthma. In the UAE, dust and dust mites are a major problem for residents because air-conditioners and their ducts are usually not properly cleaned, and even when they are, they may still leave several allergens undetected. Some 150 million people around the world are allergic to dust.

Pollen allergies comprise the third major irritant. About 40 per cent of the world’s population or 3 billion people suffer from hay fever or allergic rhinitis, a risk factor for asthma and other chronic upper-airway diseases. Seasonal allergic rhinitis generally lasts between two and four months but due to climate change, which makes the pollen season both longer and more intense, and air pollution, which exacerbates the effects, studies indicate that the number of sufferers will double by 2050. In the UAE, pollen is a particular problem as imported plants and trees contribute to the plant matter in the atmosphere.

Air purifiers work by filtering out these problematic particles. Blueair’s unique HEPASilent technology removes 99.97 per cent of all airborne particles down to 0.1 micron in size including pollen, smoke, dust, mold, spores, bacteria, viruses and pet allergens. “Breathing clean air is essential for a healthy living. For asthma and allergy sufferers, access to clean air can help reduce the need for medication,” Ganesh adds. With superior performance even at the lowest speed, Blueair air purifiers are whisper silent and energy-efficient. As a result, Blueair air purifiers are recommended for people with allergies and asthma.

Blueair has a range of air purifiers for home and professional use. Asthma Allergy Nordic, a collaboration between the asthma and allergy organisations in Norway, Sweden and Denmark, recommend Classic 405, Classic 480i, Classic 605 and Classic 680i. The Classic range is among Blueair’s most high-performing air purifiers, used today by consumers in over 60 countries around the world. The Blueair Classic 405 is also, for the second year in a row, recognised as Best-in-Test in an independent laboratory testing of 10 different air-purifier brands conducted by accredited Intertek Testing & Certification and IBR Laboratories in 2019.