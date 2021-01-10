New survey to surmise the level of safety of kids in Sharjah community launched

The survey seeks to identify the most prominent issues that threaten children’s safety. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Are you sure your child is safe when he or she steps out in the community? Is a child being abused at home or school? Is there family neglect of a child?

The Child Safety Department (CSD), an affiliate of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) in Sharjah, has launched a community survey available on its official website that seeks to identify the most prominent issues that threaten children’s safety. Based on the survey’s findings, CSD will develop awareness campaigns focusing on the issues highlighted by respondents.

Survey questionnaire available in English and Arabic

The survey targets families, teachers, childcare professionals and is available in Arabic and English on the Child Safety Department website and their social media platform @childsafetyuae

CSD called on parents, teachers, individuals working in the childcare sector, and even youth to participate in the survey and rate the top three issues impacting child safety — abuse and neglect, cybercrime, and home accidents — on a scale of 1 to 3, with one being the highest priority.

CSD called on parents, teachers, individuals working in the childcare sector, and even youth to participate in the survey. Image Credit: Supplied

Empower your children by ensuring their safety

Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Director of CSD, said: “It is impossible to safeguard children’s rights without raising awareness about the issues that put them at risk, individually as well as within their family. CSD is committed to increasing the understanding of all stakeholders concerned about the real and impending threats to the safety of children and young people.”