Dubai: Are you sure your child is safe when he or she steps out in the community? Is a child being abused at home or school? Is there family neglect of a child?
The Child Safety Department (CSD), an affiliate of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) in Sharjah, has launched a community survey available on its official website that seeks to identify the most prominent issues that threaten children’s safety. Based on the survey’s findings, CSD will develop awareness campaigns focusing on the issues highlighted by respondents.
Survey questionnaire available in English and Arabic
The survey targets families, teachers, childcare professionals and is available in Arabic and English on the Child Safety Department website and their social media platform @childsafetyuae
CSD called on parents, teachers, individuals working in the childcare sector, and even youth to participate in the survey and rate the top three issues impacting child safety — abuse and neglect, cybercrime, and home accidents — on a scale of 1 to 3, with one being the highest priority.
Empower your children by ensuring their safety
Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Director of CSD, said: “It is impossible to safeguard children’s rights without raising awareness about the issues that put them at risk, individually as well as within their family. CSD is committed to increasing the understanding of all stakeholders concerned about the real and impending threats to the safety of children and young people.”
She added, “Surveys can be an effective tool to help us collect data from reliable sources to produce critical information regarding the issues that concern communities, and identify their needs. This survey’s findings will inform a series of campaigns we will launch this year to help raise awareness about the most prominent issues that endanger children’s safety, and offer solutions on how they can be protected from neglect, abuse and exploitation.”