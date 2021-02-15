A COVID-19 vaccination centre at the gurdwara in Jebel Ali, Dubai. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: As the UAE’s national vaccine campaign against COVID-19 progresses, over five milliion doses have been administered to UAE residents, free-of-charge in the last two-and-a-half months. As many as 103,469 residents have been vaccinted so far in the UAE, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention. Which means over 50 individuals per 100 people have received the vaccination. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the UAE is the second highest in the world in cumulative vaccine distribution rate.

The vaccination campaign, which kiched off in December 2020, will continue until December 2021, for a whole year. Giving this information while briefing the media, Dr Farida Al Khaja, chairperson of the COVID-19 steering committee at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), said the vacciantion seeks to cover nearly 70 per cent of the population. The first phase of the campaign ends by March 2021 and the second phase will begin by April 2021.

Some UAE residents who received their first dose in December and January have already received their second dose. However, a large number of those who received their first dose in the second week of February are waiting for their second dose to take place in the stipulated 21 days. With many queries coming up in the process, Gulf News spoke to three specialists - Dr Anthony Thomas, pathologist and director, Pime Healthcare Group’s diagnostic division, Dr Atul Aundhekar, GP and CEO of Avivo Health Care Group and Dr Gunjan Mahajan, specialist clinical pathologist at Burjeel and Medeor Hospitals, to provide credible answers.

Q: Why do we have to wait for three weeks to get the second dose?

The COVID-19 vaccination has been designed as a two-shot process with the first dose providing a immunological memory to our immune system to recognise the invading virus. So by the time of the second dose, the immune response is in place and solidfies this act of fending off the virus. The three -week or 21 days gap between two doses has been stipulated in cases of most vaccines as during the trials, the participants where administered the second dose in this period of time and the vaccine was found to be highy efficacious in this arrangement of duration between first and second dose. The creators of the vaccines therefore want to not only ensure the efficacy of the second dose but also make sure they are adding a second layer of protection to the immune system of the body by adhering to the 21-day gap. However, in cases of some vaccines, the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) is also allowing a 28-42 day gap.

Q. If a person tests positive after the first dose of the vaccination, what happens to the 21-day period for the next dose?

In this case, there are three categories:

a. Asymptomatic COVID-19 positive cases can get their second dose of vaccine after the specified quarantine period of 10 days.

b. Those with mild symptoms can be vaccinated with the second dose after 21 days from the day of positive PCR.

c. Those with severe symptoms or those required hospitalisation have to wait for three months for the second dose. Such people can go in for an antibody test and those having high antibodies can further delay the second dose. High antibody level indicates that the immune system has already generated the anti-bodies against the virus. Therefore, second dose can be deferred and taken under advice later.

Q. If two members of a family test positive and a third tests negative, should he or she go ahead with the second dose?

Yes, the individual should go ahead with vaccination after having completed the 10-day mandatory quarantine period. If a close contact does not test positive after this mandatory period, then he must go in for the second dose.

Q. If a person is feverish or suffering from very mild symptoms of cold, should he go for his vaccination?

It is not advisable for an individual to go for the vaccination under these circumstances. Instead, he should take a PCR test to rule out COVID-19. If negative, he should still wait to recover before going in for the vaccination. But he needs to inform the vaccination centre where he is scheduled for the second dose so that they can advise him about the optimum wait period.

Q. If a person tests positive after the second dose, what does that mean? Does it mean he will be required to do the vaccination all over again in two doses and when?

Immediately after second dose, the immunity against COVID-19 may not be activated, so it is likely that an individual could catch the infection. Moreover, trials of all vaccines have indicated their efficacy is not a full 100 per cent. Therefore, it is possible to be infected even after second dose. This does not mean that the individual has to go in for another cycle. It is too early to give a definite opinion at this stage.

Q. How do we need know if our vaccination is effective, should we go in for the antibody test 15 days after the second dose?

Antibody tests for the public have not been included in the general vaccine guidelines. In case of some MRNA vaccines in some cases, specific COVID-19 antigen test for the spike–protein may be carried out but very cautiously.

On the whole, antibody tests for the masses is not necessary as through the phases of the vaccine trials, their efficacy of 86-95 per cent is based on the biostatistics collected from such tests while the vaccine was in the trial phase. There is ample data that indicates that anti-bodies are generated. Insisting on anti-body test will not only amount to fear mongering by naysayers but also mean a very heavy and unnecessary cost on the health care system.

Q. If a person does go in for an antibody test and that test is positive after second dose, it is a sign that the immune system has worked against the virus and produced antibodies. However, if the anti-body test is negative, does it mean the vaccination was ineffective?

Presence of anti-bodies indicates the vaccination has been effective and has activated immunity. Meanwhile, a negative status can mean any of the following:

a. It may be too early an evaluation and may require waiting some for some more time.

b. Appropriate test was not conducted.

c. The individual’s immune response was poor.

We have to remember that this this is the first time the human race has had to ponder upon so many factors in order to evaluate the efficacy of a vaccine. We will soon have definite answers for all these questions.

Q. What is herd immunity in simple terms?

Herd immunity refers to a kind of mass protection that a population acquires either through mass vaccination or by developing anti-bodies post infection.

The world has a population of approximately 7.7 billion and going by the supply chain management for the vaccine doses, the World Health Organisation has estimated that by mid- 2022 when nearly 3.77 per billion people across the globe would have been vaccinated, we can expect herd immunity against COVID-19 to be achieved to a good degree. What is true of the world is also true of each country.

Q. Can a person take one manufacturer for one dose and another for the second? If this happens by mistake, what is the side effect?

Viruses contain a core of genes containing the DeOxy Ribo Nucleic Acid (DNA) or the Ribo Nucleic Acid (RNA) wrapped in a coat of proteins. The proteins coating the DNA or RNA are made by the messenger RNA, which is specific to that virus. The new age MRNA vaccine make this specific MRNA in the laboratory for the vaccine and inject it into the body to teach the body to trigger an immune response and create the antigen when an infection occurs. Therefore, MRNA vaccines deliver the genetic instructions to the cells to make viral or bacterial proteins and are immune system is trained to recognise the protein and counter it with anti-bodies in times of infection.

The other conventional vaccines, which use inactivated coronavirus actually help the body generate an immune response to the inactive strain by generating antibodies against this version.

The immune response to different varieties of varieties of vaccines is very different and getting two doses of two different vaccine can cancel out the impact.