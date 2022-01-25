Dubai: Prime Healthcare in conjunction with Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) on Tuesday announced at Arab Health 2022 the setting up a 100-bed hospital that will be a Centre for Excellence for heart and lung surgeries and cancer care.
The proposed hospital will be completed within the next 30 months, Dr Jamil Ahmed, Managing Director of Prime Healthcare Group, told Gulf News: “We take pride in collaborating with the DHCC on this multi-specialty Centre of Excellence which will be open its doors to people by 2025. Located in Phase 2 of DHCC, this will be a tertiary care facility. It will have the full range of surgical and medical sub-specialties, supported by a well-equipped emergency medicine department, anaesthesiology, advanced imaging and laboratory services.”
‘Specialised medical care’
Jamal Abdul Salam, CEO of Dubai Health Care City Authority (DHCA), said: “Our agreement with Prime Health Care Group is yet another milestone, building on advanced infrastructure we provide to our business partners and will be yet another chapter in advanced and specialised medical care.”
Apart from heart, lung and oncology, the hospital will also have clinical and surgical specialties in urology, nephrology, gynaecology, hepatobiliary, vascular, gastroenterology, neurology and, plastic and reconstructive surgeries along with surgical services including robotic surgeries, added Dr Ahmed.