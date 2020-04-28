Al Jalila Foundation aims to extend its research to address the current COVID-19 crisis Image Credit:

Dubai: Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, on Tuesday announced that the Ahmed Seddiqi family has donated Dh10 million to advance local medical research focused on COVID-19 and other viral diseases.

Since its inception in 2013, the non-profit foundation has invested over Dh25 million to advance medical research in the UAE and now aims to extend its research portfolio to address the current COVID-19 global health crisis.

Abdul Hamied Ahmed Seddiqi, Vice Chairman, Seddiqi Holding, said: “We have been working closely with Al Jalila Foundation over the years and we are honoured to support the organisation’s mission to advance medical research in the UAE. It is our national duty to safeguard the health and safety of our people and continue to uphold the values of philanthropy, compassion and service to humanity instilled by our forefathers.”

Abdul Hamied Ahmed Seddiqi Image Credit: Supplied

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “We are extremely grateful for this significant donation from the Ahmed Seddiqi family who, like us, believe that investing in medical research is critical to the longevity and sustainability of future generations.”

The foundation has led various opportunities to increase medical research, investing Dh25 million to award 95 research grants and eight international research fellowships to discover solutions for the region’s biggest health challenges: cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity and mental health.

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama Image Credit: Supplied

It has established the “first independent multi-disciplinary” biomedical research institute with an investment of Dh200 million, solely funded by philanthropic partners.

Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Member of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “Our investment in medical research reaffirms our commitment to embed research and innovation in the fabric of the nation’s long-term healthcare strategy and to adapt to the changing landscape. Medical research has the potential to save lives and our efforts today will pave the way for a healthier world for future generations.

Dr Rajaa Al Gurg Image Credit: Supplied