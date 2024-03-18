Dubai: Over February and March, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has been offering practical tips on integrating essential fruits and vegetables into regular meals and addressing common challenges such as affordability, availability, and time constraints that often impede healthy eating.
The campaign also aimed to motivate residents to consume five daily servings of fruits and vegetables, highlighting their rich content of essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals crucial for sustaining good health. Furthermore, it advocated for the selection of produce from sustainable local sources, emphasising the dual benefits of nutritional well-being and environmental responsibility.
The campaign took place at various locations including RAK Mall in Ras Al Khaimah, Qidfa Corniche in Fujairah, City Centre Ajman, City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah, and Al Khawaneej Walk in Dubai.
Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, said MoHAP’s campaign promoting the daily consumption of fruits and vegetables aimed to connect with every segment of society, offering sound advice on healthy eating.
Nouf Khamis Al Ali, Director of the Health Promotion Department at MoHAP, said: “The initiative was launched following a study examining current vegetable and fruit consumption trends within the community, which revealed that 83 per cent of community members fall short of incorporating these essential foods into their diet. This highlights the critical need to motivate and equip them with the necessary information and guidance to integrate vegetables and fruits into their daily meal plans.”