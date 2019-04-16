Dubai

NMC Health care has announced plans to open a multi-specialty hospital in the Al Khan neighbourhood of Sharjah that will provide specialised medical services to residents. It is tentatively expected to open by the end of 2019.

The state-of-the-art hospital is part of NMC Healthcare’s planned expansion of their health care network in Sharjah. Operated by NMC Health Plc. (NMC) — the region’s largest private sector health care provider — NMC is a group of worldwide health care network of 219 facilities and is the only London listed and FTSE 100 company from the region.

This 70-bed hospital includes a total of 20 consultation rooms. The hospital’s Pre and Post-operative Rooms, Triage Centre, Emergency Room, Labor and Delivery Suites, ICU, MRI, CT Scan, Laboratory and Pharmacy will be equipped to the highest clinical standards.

The hospital houses centres of excellence and clinics such as obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, urology, endocrinology, ENT, internal medicine, family medicine, dentistry, general surgery, etc providing people access to state-of-the-art clinical facilities and excellent health care from a team of reputed international medical professionals.