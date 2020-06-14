20,000 units collected in Dubai since mid-February Image Credit: Getty

Dubai: On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, The Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) Dubai Blood Donation Centre revealed that around 22,000 blood donors from 150 nationalities donated around 20,000 blood units and 1,737 blood platelets and plasma from mid-February until Sunday.

The Dubai Blood Donation Centre also honoured a number of blood donors, on the World Blood Donor Day, which falls on June 14 of every year.

One of them was 40-year-old Emirati Adel Ali Hussain who donated blood 53 times making him the most donor to donate blood at the centre.

Adel Ali Hussain “I believe that everyone should donate blood because it saves lives and has many health benefits to the donor himself.” I used to donate blood every three months, but now I donate every two months. I was part of a Bikers team with 45 members, and we used to all donate blood together. I encourage the public to also take time to give the gift of life to others,” said Ali Hussain.

The centre also honoured the youngest blood donor, Pakistani student Arman Ameer who donated blood as soon as he turned 17.

Arman Ameer “I was inspired to donate blood by my mother after she organized a blood drive at the school she works in. I promised myself to donate blood as soon as I turn 17, which is the age permitted for donating blood. I believe everyone should donate blood because it’s a small act that can save up to three lives and it’s not taking anything from you as a person,” said Ameer.

Meanwhile, 63-year-old Emirati Sheikha Al Marri who is one of the oldest blood donors and has donated blood up to 29 times, highlighted the great benefits of blood donation.

“I initially started donating blood due to health reasons but after feeling the health benefits and learning about its importance in saving others life, I started donating blood every three months and I have been doing so for the past 10 years. On this occasion I would like to encourage others to donate blood for their own health and to save the lives of those in need.”

The DHA stressed that the blood donation centre is following all precautionary measures based on international standards to protect donors and staff and to ease the process of blood donations.

The authority also revealed that the centre provided 13,000 blood units to public hospitals and 7,000 to private hospitals out of which, 3,500 units were for Thalassemia patients.

Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the DHA said that donating blood has a great impact in saving others’ lives and that the residents and citizens of the UAE do not hesitate to donate blood to save the lives of those in need.

He added that the Dubai Blood Donation Centre adopts the latest smart technology making it one of the leading internationally accredited centres, which follows globally approved standards and protocols for blood and donor safety. The centre also employs specialised doctors and specialists who ensure that the centre maintains its international status, role and medical and humanitarian contributions.

Humaid Al Qutami Al Qutami thanked all blood donors saying: “On the occasion of the World Blood Donor Day, the DHA would like to express its appreciation and gratitude to all those who donated blood to save the lives of others especially those who donate regularly and those who donate for emergency cases.”

Meanwhile, Dr Farida Al Khaja, CEO of Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector at DHA said that around 66,000 blood donors from 150 nationalities were registered in 2019.

She pointed out that the healthy climate provided for blood donors by the DHA during the last period, increased the number of people registered in the blood donors lists. The number of registered donors from the beginning of this year until the end of May reached around 25 thousand donors; 22 thousand of them donated blood.